Future Brings Atlanta Energy To FIFA World Cup 2026 Los Angeles Stage

Future and Tyla ignite the 2026 World Cup opening ceremony in LA with “Game Time,” setting the stage for the tournament.

Future and Tyla took over the Los Angeles Coliseum on Friday night, delivering the official World Cup anthem to millions watching the tournament’s historic American kickoff. f

The Atlanta rapper and South African singer brought the energy with “Game Time,” the seventh single from the official FIFA World Cup 2026 album, setting the tone for the USA’s opening match against Paraguay.

Their performance came as part of a star-studded ceremony that marked the first time the World Cup has landed on American soil since 1994 and the first time it has expanded to 48 nations competing across three countries.

The stage was packed with global superstars. Katy Perry, a Southern California native, performed “Wonder” minutes before the players took the pitch, while Anitta, LISA from Blackpink, and Rema also electrified the crowd.

Fans who made the trip to LA paid upwards of $1,900 per ticket, with some traveling over 2,200 miles just to witness the moment.

With 48 teams instead of the traditional 32, FIFA’s first-ever expansion format means more matches, more cities, and more opportunities for Hip-Hop and global music to take center stage.

Nas headlined the World Cup 26 Queens Group Stage HQ, while other Hip-Hop figures are embedded throughout the tournament’s infrastructure.

Canada’s opening ceremony in Toronto featured Alanis Morissette and Michael Bublé, while Mexico’s kickoff in Mexico City brought Shakira and Burna Boy to the stage.

The tournament runs through July 19, when the closing ceremony at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey will feature Chris Martin, Madonna, and Shakira in what FIFA is calling its first-ever halftime show spectacle.