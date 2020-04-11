AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Future Claims Eliza Reign Is Trying To Make Money Off His Name In War Over Baby

Fatima Barrie

Future claims the woman alleging he’s the father of her child is using his name for fame.

(AllHipHop News) Future has had enough of his alleged baby mother and her antics.

According to TMZ, Future believes Eliza Seraphin, the woman claiming that he’s the father of her daughter, is trying to "to garner the attention of his fans for herself.”

Documents obtained by the publication state that Eliza aka Eliza Reign, is claiming Future is her child’s father to gain attention and drive traffic to her online boutique store.

The rapper claims that Eliza has “led a campaign of disparagement against" him to promote herself.

Future says she is not only profiting off his name but is also receiving nightclub hosting opportunities.

Eliza filed a paternity case against Future last year, which led to the rapper to sue her for “defamation and invasion of privacy.”

Future is currently rumored to be dating Steve Harvey’s daughter and socialite Lori Harvey. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kodak Black Says He Needs A Knife To Protect Himself From Inmates In Prison

Kodak Black had some words for prison officials at Big Sandy Prison, the high-security prison housing the rap star, who is imprisoned for lying on an application to buy guns.

Mike Winslow

by

MattBane

Young Chop Arrested For Trying To "Find" 21 Savage

Young Chop's erratic behavior landed him in jail.

AllHipHop Staff

by

PointGuard_QB

The Weeknd Backs Down From Usher Beef And Blames Press

The Weeknd claims the press is fueling a beef with Usher, over the Atlanta singer's song "Climax."

AllHipHop Staff

Lee Daniels Comments On "Beef" With Jussie Smollett Over R. Kelly

Rumors are floating around Hollywood that Jussie Smollett was on the outs long before his alleged 2019 "Subway assault," but no one would have ever suspected that R. Kelly was behind it.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

Dr. Death

Coronavirus Can't Stop Babyface From Battling Teddy Riley

Thankfully, Babyface has recovered from a scary bought with the coronavirus. Not only is he better, but he's also ready to take on Teddy Riley in an epic beat battle.

AllHipHop Staff

Kanye West Cancels Easter Extravaganza With Joel Osteen

Kanye West was concerned with the safety of his Sunday Service choir, so he canceled his Easter concert with pastor Joel Osteen.

AllHipHop Staff

Cardi B Furious At Her Fans Who Didn't Support Bernie Sanders

Cardi B was extremely upset at her fanbase for not supporting Bernie Sanders, who recently dropped out of the race for the White House.

AllHipHop Staff

RZA And DJ Premier To Go Head-To-Head In Battle Of The Beats

The Wu-Tang Clan's Abbot and the soul of Gang Starr are next up to battle this weekend in Timbaland and Swizz Beatz' producer series.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

Ason

Rihanna Helps Out Her Dad, Who Has Been Stricken With Coronavirus

Rihanna is doing her best to support her father, who is critically ill with the coronavirus.

AllHipHop Staff

Watch Diddy’s “Black America & Coronavirus” Town Hall With Killer Mike, Big Sean, AOC & More

CNN's Van Jones helped lead the discussion covering the current COVID-19 crisis.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

illseed