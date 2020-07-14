AllHipHop
Future & Drake's "Life Is Good" Named Top Digital Single In RIAA's 2020 Mid-Year Report

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Albums by Lil Baby and Lil Uzi Vert earned Platinum plaques.

(AllHipHop News) The Recording Industry Association of America released its 2020 Mid-Year's Best Gold & Platinum Report. The music organization presented information about the top songs and albums for the first half of the year.

According to the RIAA, Future's "Life Is Good" featuring Drake was the Top Digital Song over the last six months. The High Off Life track has been certified 5x Multi-Platinum since its release in January.

The RIAA listed Lil Baby's Platinum-certified My Turn and Lil Uzi Vert's Platinum-certified Eternal Atake as one of the Top Albums along with Halsey's Manic and Sam Hunt's Southside. Future's High Off Life, Eminem's Music to Be Murdered By, and Jhené Aiko's Chilombo reached Gold status. 

Eleven Platinum singles made the RIAA's Mid-Year Report. That list included Lil Baby's "Sum 2 Prove," Jack Harlow's "Whats Poppin," Lil Nas X & Cardi B's "Rodeo," Lil Mosey's "Blueberry Faygo," Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage," 6ix9ine's "Gooba," and Travis Scott & Kid Cudi's "The Scotts."

