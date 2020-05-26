Future Earns Highest First-Week Album Sales Of His Solo Career With 'High Off Life'

Polo G also had an impressive week with more than 129 million streams for his new LP.

(AllHipHop News) Future continues to be a major commercial force in contemporary Hip Hop. The 36-year-old rhymer just topped the Billboard 200 rankings for the seventh time.

His latest chart-topper came in the form of the 21-track High Off Life album. The Freebandz/Epic Records release debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 with 153,000 total units with 134,000 units coming from 186 million on-demand streams.

The 153,000 number gives Future the biggest first-week sales total of his career as a solo artist. His previous high was 151,000 units for DS2 in 2015. The Future/Drake collaborative mixtape, What a Time to Be Alive, opened with 376,000 units that same year.

This week also saw Chicago's Polo G earn a career-high in album sales too. Polo's The Goat landed at #2 with 99,000 units, surpassing the #6 chart peak and 38,000 first-week sales of 2019's Die a Legend.