AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Future Earns Highest First-Week Album Sales Of His Solo Career With 'High Off Life'

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Polo G also had an impressive week with more than 129 million streams for his new LP.

(AllHipHop News) Future continues to be a major commercial force in contemporary Hip Hop. The 36-year-old rhymer just topped the Billboard 200 rankings for the seventh time.

His latest chart-topper came in the form of the 21-track High Off Life album. The Freebandz/Epic Records release debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 with 153,000 total units with 134,000 units coming from 186 million on-demand streams.

The 153,000 number gives Future the biggest first-week sales total of his career as a solo artist. His previous high was 151,000 units for DS2 in 2015. The Future/Drake collaborative mixtape, What a Time to Be Alive, opened with 376,000 units that same year.

This week also saw Chicago's Polo G earn a career-high in album sales too. Polo's The Goat landed at #2 with 99,000 units, surpassing the #6 chart peak and 38,000 first-week sales of 2019's Die a Legend.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Doja Cat Denies Being A Self-Loathing Racist

Doja Cat says she has never personally been involved in racist conversations, despite those viral videos.

AllHipHop Staff

EXCLUSIVE Big Meech Could Be Released From Prison This Week

Big Meech believes he can help the African-American community if he can just get out of prison to avoid catching the coronavirus.

GrouchyGreg

by

RichBX

112 And Jagged Edge Battle For Hearts Tonight

112 and Jagged Edge will celebrate Memorial Day with a battle of love songs.

AllHipHop Staff

Lil Wayne Offers To Jump On A Song With YBN Cordae

Weezy says he "f*cks with" the Maryland emcee "because he be spitting."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

SZA On Deluxe Version Of 'Ctrl' Album: Never Said The Deluxe Was Dead

Could a "music dump" be on the way?

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Doja Cat Addresses Racism In Tinychat Forum During Instagram Live Session

The 'Hot Pink' album creator also talks about her "Dindu Nuffin" song and her 4c hair texture.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Kim Kardashian Post Sweet Message To Kanye For 7th Anniversary

Despite the reports of problems in their relationship, Kim took to Instagram to show off her love for Kanye West

AllHipHop Staff

by

JDD

Kevin Hart Wants "Cancel Culture" Canceled

Comedian Kevin Hart sat down with Oprah Winfrey to insist everyone should have a chance to grow and move on from past mistakes.

AllHipHop Staff

Rap Star Stormzy Takes His Book Publishing Company To Another Level

Stormzy has a new instructional book series coming out through his own #Merky Books imprint and publishing giant penguin.

AllHipHop Staff

by

herio12

Former LA Dodger, Carl Crawford, Deals With “Heavy Heart” After Double Drowning

Still grieving and processing, Carl Crawford opens up about the double drowning that took place in his own home.

Maria Myraine

by

BigBrain