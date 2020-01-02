AllHipHop
Future Fan Tackled By Security In Lagos

AllHipHop Staff
by
-edited

Future was almost involved in a brawl on stage during his performance in Lagos.

(AllHipHop News) An overzealous Future fan was tackled to the ground by security guards in Lagos, Nigeria after crashing the stage.

The "Mask Off" hitmaker was in the middle of his set at the EKO Convention Center when the guy climbed up on stage, almost coming face-to-face with the hip-hop star.

In video footage posted online, Future is shown holding his arm out to keep the man at a distance, as bodyguards pounce on him and escort him away from the platform while the rapper continued with his show.

