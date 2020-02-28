AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Future Get Maury Poviched - Ordered To Take A DNA Test

AllHipHop Staff

A judge also ordered Future to turn over financial docs to show how much the "Gucci Flip Flops" rapper is worth.

(AllHipHop News) Future has been ordered to take a paternity test within the next month or possibly face reprimand from her court.

Just yesterday, AllHipHop.com reported that Atlanta rapper was trashing his newest baby mom and ducking child support payments to the child she claims the two conceived together.

But Future believes Eliza Reign is just on the hunt for money since she was bragging about the child being a “check baby."

In a hearing on Tuesday, a judge did him like Maury Povich and ordered him to take a paternity test within the next month or possibly face reprimand from her court.

The judge also ordered the “Gucci Flip Flop” rapper to submit financial records including his income or else she and her court will sanction him.

You may be wondering why the judge is being so tough on Future. Here are some reasons.

According to Eliza Reign, Future has not taken care of the child ever. Instead, he goes on social media saying horrible things about her and the 9-month-old little girl.

The judge probably thinks that’s just spiteful. Forbes magazine reports that Future is worth over $20 million, so he has enough loot to step up and do the right thing.

Another reason the judge might be hard on Future is that Eliza Reign told her that she served him with papers three times, with the last time being over a month ago, yet he still won’t reply.

Just get the test, Mr. March Madness… if she a skeezer it will come out. And if she is not, shame on you for fronting on your child.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
mrmario100
mrmario100

Tha mail man could be the father...the bouncer who let her in the VIP section could be the daddy...that nxt up n comn rapper...I say fuck her!

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

DaBaby Settles Extortion Lawsuit With Video Vixen

DaBaby and his label South Coast Music Group have decided to settle a lawsuit with a video model over claims she was trying to extort the famous rapper out of some money.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

Catch-22

YG Aiming To Consolidate West Coast Hip-Hop With Epic 4HUNNID Deal

YG just made a power move with his 4HUNNID imprint, which will be distributed by Epic Records.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Catch-22

Jussie Smollett Plans To "Fight Or Die" Over New Fake Hate Crime Charges

Jussie Smollett has once-again proclaimed his innocence after he was charged with six new felonies for allegedly staging a hate crime against himself.

AllHipHop Staff

by

moose489

EXCLUSIVE: Songwriters Claim Lizzo Threatened Them Over "Truth Hurts"

Do these text messages prove Lizzo stole a key part of "Truth Hurts" from a pair of brothers?

AllHipHop Staff

by

Angelislive

Did Megan Thee Stallion Respond To Meek Mill's Comments About Twerking?

Hot Girl Meg has a message for "fake woke ass men."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

BigBrain

Rap Star LeCrae Dropping New Book On Losing Religion And Finding Faith

Lecrae's new book "I Am Restored: How I Lost My Religion but Found My Faith" will be available in book stores and online this fall.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Tyler Perry Hires His Own Expert To Investigate Prison "Suicide" Of Nephew

Tyler Perry is not fully convinced his nephew Gavin Porter hung himself in jail, so he's hired an expert to conduct an independent investigation.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Angelislive

Megan Thee Stallion Planning To Open An Assisted Living Center

Megan Thee Stallion said one of her dreams is to open an assisted living center to help elderly people get the proper care.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Angelislive

Blac Chyna Vows Kardashian's Attempt To Meddle In Child Custody War With Rob

Blac Chyna said she was shocked by Rob Kardashian's claim that she is an unfit mother to their three-year-old Dream.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Angelislive

Lil Uzi Vert Hints At Final Release Date For 'Eternal Atake' Album

Will the long-delayed project finally arrive next month?

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Angelislive