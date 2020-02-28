Future Get Maury Poviched - Ordered To Take A DNA Test

A judge also ordered Future to turn over financial docs to show how much the "Gucci Flip Flops" rapper is worth.

(AllHipHop News) Future has been ordered to take a paternity test within the next month or possibly face reprimand from her court.

Just yesterday, AllHipHop.com reported that Atlanta rapper was trashing his newest baby mom and ducking child support payments to the child she claims the two conceived together.

But Future believes Eliza Reign is just on the hunt for money since she was bragging about the child being a “check baby."

In a hearing on Tuesday, a judge did him like Maury Povich and ordered him to take a paternity test within the next month or possibly face reprimand from her court.

The judge also ordered the “Gucci Flip Flop” rapper to submit financial records including his income or else she and her court will sanction him.

You may be wondering why the judge is being so tough on Future. Here are some reasons.

According to Eliza Reign, Future has not taken care of the child ever. Instead, he goes on social media saying horrible things about her and the 9-month-old little girl.

The judge probably thinks that’s just spiteful. Forbes magazine reports that Future is worth over $20 million, so he has enough loot to step up and do the right thing.

Another reason the judge might be hard on Future is that Eliza Reign told her that she served him with papers three times, with the last time being over a month ago, yet he still won’t reply.

Just get the test, Mr. March Madness… if she a skeezer it will come out. And if she is not, shame on you for fronting on your child.