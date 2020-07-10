Future Helps College Students With COVID-19 Scholarship

Rap star Future is trying to help students impacted by the coronavirus pandemic with some funding.

The "Life Is Good" hitmaker has invited high school graduates to apply for the "I'm Still a Dreamer" Georgia COVID-19 Scholarship, funded through his FreeWishes Foundation, by submitting videos detailing how the global health crisis has personally affected their lives.

"You don't have to be in the perfect situation or come from the perfect background to reach for your dreams," Future shared in a statement. "Despite this COVID-19 pandemic, I encourage all dreamers to continue to dream big."

Applicants must meet certain criteria to be eligible for the grants, which are capped at $2,500, with submissions open until July 27th. The lucky recipients will be announced on 4 August.

