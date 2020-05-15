Future On New 'High Off Life' Album: "We Gold In 30 Mins"

Nayvadius fed his fans some new tunes.

(AllHipHop News) The Toxic King returned to his throne today (May 15). Veteran Atlanta rhymer Future dropped his eighth studio album High Off Life.

According to Future, the project has already moved at least 500,000 units in the United States almost immediately after its release. He tweeted, "Went gold in 30min. HIGH OFF LIFE."

As of press time, the Recording Industry Association of America has not officially certified High Off Life as Gold on the RIAA website. Future's possible quick certification is likely due to the success of the 4x-Platinum single "Life Is Good" featuring Drake.

"Life Is Good" peaked at #2 on Billboard's Hot 100 for eight straight weeks. It was blocked from #1 by the 11-week reign of Roddy Ricch's "The Box" at the top of the chart.

High Off Life also includes contributions from Travis Scott, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Young Thug, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Durk, Meek Mill, DaBaby, and Lil Baby. Production was provided by Southside, Wheezy, Metro Boomin, TM88, Tay Keith, and more.