Future Opens Pop-Up Restaurant In Atlanta To Sell Merch

Rap star Future hosted his innovative "Hotlanta" pop-up shop over the weekend.

(AllHipHop News) Rapper Future opened a cool pop-up restaurant in his hometown of Atlanta over the weekend.

The rapper whose real name is Nayvadius Demun Wilburn, transformed local eatery Mrs. Winner into his pop-up themed restaurant, "Hotlanta."

The fictional Hotlanta restaurant was featured in Future and Drake's video for their latest hit single "Life Is Good."

Hundreds of people stopped in to check out "Hotlanta" was open to the public on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 5:30 am to 10 pm.

Videos showcased the transformation of the restaurant which was rebranded with "Life Is Good" signage throughout the venue.

Hotlanta4
Poster in Future's "Hotlanta" Pop-Up shop.&nbsp;
Hotlanta2
Inside of Future's "Hotlanta" Pop-Up shop.&nbsp;
Hotlanta3
The infamous "Wasted" dump track at Future's "Hotlanta" Pop-Up shop.
Hotalanta1
The inside of Future's "Hotlanta" Pop-up shop.
