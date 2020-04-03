AllHipHop
Future Releases 'Beast Mode' Mixtape To All Digital Streaming Platforms

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The Freebandz leader presents his Zaytoven-produced classic on DSPs for the first time.

(AllHipHop News) Future's famous run of well-received releases in 2014 and 2015 turned the Atlanta rhymer into a rap superstar. Part of that "five-peat" included the Beast Mode mixtape.

The critically-acclaimed October-to-March trilogy of mixtapes also consisted of Monster and 56 Nights. Future then followed up those projects with the DS2 studio album and the What a Time to Be Alive joint effort with Drake.

Beast Mode, which was initially dropped in 2015, is now available for streaming on platforms such as Apple Music, Spotify, Tidal, Amazon Music, and more. The nine-track project was produced entirely by Atlanta-based producer Zaytoven.

The success of Beast Mode eventually led to Future and Zaytoven's Beast Mode 2 streaming-only commercial mixtape in 2018. The sequel debuted at #3 on the Billboard 200 chart with 57,000 first-week units and 73.5 million streams.

