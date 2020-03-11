AllHipHop
Future's Alleged Baby Mom Fights Rapper's Mental Exam Request

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Future, and his alleged daughter’s mother, Eliza Reign are back in court because he is claiming that she needs a “psychological and mental health evaluation.”

(AllHipHop News) Future needs to change his name.

Because public baby daddy drama is so last decade.

According to The Blast, Future, and his alleged daughter’s mother, Eliza Reign are back in court with a "conjectury of nonsense."

Now the rapper is claiming that Eliza needs a “psychological and mental health evaluation.”

He clearly has a lot of money and what makes him believe that there are some mental challenges are as follows:

A. She is saying bad things about him.

B. She has had some violent flare-ups, landing her in the hospital.

He even went as far as to assert her trapping him to get pregnant was evidence of her looneytunism.

He further claims (cause we could stop there but we can’t) that she is making him fear for his life. This is not the first time Future has expressed his concern about Eliza's mental state.

He first mentioned her cerebral instability to the courts in January, according to The Blast.

But Eliza Reign is no victim and has her own tricks up her sleeve. She has filed her own documents, asking the courts to deny Future this mental evaluation that he seeks.

I can just see the damn feathers clucking.

Many believe that this recent flurry of litigation stems from her recent interview with Rah Ali. Others point to Lori Harvey wearing jewelry that had everyone thinking they were engaged.

Oh… Someone is crazy alright. Someone is indeed crazy.

