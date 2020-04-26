Future's Alleged Baby Mother has Walked Away with Win

Future's alleged baby mama is smiling after a court victory.

(AllHipHop News) Future’s alleged baby mother Eliza Reign, whose real name is Eliza Seraphin, has reportedly walked away with win against the rapper.

According to reports, Eliza Reign recently sued Future for “paternity, child support, and custody.”

Eliza Reign claims that Future is the father of her 1-year old daughter Reign and has refused to claim their child and pay child support. Eliza believes that she should receive $53,000 in child support.

Earlier this month Future claimed that Eliza is after attention and trying to profit off of his name, but this week a judge dismissed three claims in Future’s lawsuit against Eliza.

She will not have to pay him for defamation damages and claims that she’s talked negatively about him.

Eliza Reign posted on Instagram a photo with the caption, “The truth always outweighs the lies 😘.”

In the post she wore a blue dress paired with a smile, alluding to happiness in her court win. Future has yet to respond to Eliza's post or the situation. The rapper is currently Lori Harvey.