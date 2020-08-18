Future's Freewishes Foundation Awards “I’m Still A Dreamer” COVID-19 Scholarships
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
(AllHipHop News) In July, Nayvadius "Future" Wilburn announced his FreeWishes Foundation will present special educational grants. A panel of judges selected six incoming freshmen to receive the “I’m Still A Dreamer” COVID-19 scholarship.
“The students who were awarded the 'I’m Still A Dreamer' scholarship are very deserving. We really wish them continued success as they pursue their college education,” states Future.
Stephanie Jester, FreeWishes co-founder and Future's mother, adds, "It's only the beginning of a bright future for those who believe." The 10-year-old FreeWishes Foundation's goal is to cultivate a community of lifelong learners, responsible global citizens, and champions of excellence.
The 2020 "I’m Still a Dreamer" recipients included:
- Ryann Seabrook Phillips – Spelman College
- Sydel Idehen – Mercer University
- Alexis Thomas-Fitzgerald – Kennesaw State University
- Jaela Curtis – Kennesaw State University
- Khadijah Muhammad – Agnes Scott College
- Taia Virginia Galloway – Kennesaw State University
Photo Credit: @Roncarsonjr