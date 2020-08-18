AllHipHop
Future's Freewishes Foundation Awards “I’m Still A Dreamer” COVID-19 Scholarships

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Watch the "F*ck Up Some Commas" rapper present checks and gifts to the selected college students.

(AllHipHop News) In July, Nayvadius "Future" Wilburn announced his FreeWishes Foundation will present special educational grants. A panel of judges selected six incoming freshmen to receive the “I’m Still A Dreamer” COVID-19 scholarship.

“The students who were awarded the 'I’m Still A Dreamer' scholarship are very deserving. We really wish them continued success as they pursue their college education,” states Future. 

Stephanie Jester, FreeWishes co-founder and Future's mother, adds, "It's only the beginning of a bright future for those who believe." The 10-year-old FreeWishes Foundation's goal is to cultivate a community of lifelong learners, responsible global citizens, and champions of excellence.  

The 2020 "I’m Still a Dreamer" recipients included: 

  • Ryann Seabrook Phillips – Spelman College
  • Sydel Idehen – Mercer University 
  • Alexis Thomas-Fitzgerald – Kennesaw State University 
  • Jaela Curtis – Kennesaw State University 
  • Khadijah Muhammad – Agnes Scott College 
  • Taia Virginia Galloway – Kennesaw State University 

Photo Credit: @Roncarsonjr  

