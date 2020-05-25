Future's "High Off Life" Hits #1

Future's latest album "High Off Life" has earned the rapper his 7th number #1 album.

(AllHipHop News) Rapper Future is High Off Life after taking his latest project to the top of the U.S. albums chart.

The Hip-Hop star has earned 153,000 equivalent units for his seventh Billboard 200 number one, with 16,000 in actual sales, making for the biggest solo week of his career to date.

Future's last sales milestone occurred in 2015 with DS2, which logged 151,000 equivalent units.

High Off Life forces MC Polo G's The Goat to settle for second place, ahead of Lil Baby's My Turn, which takes third place.

Drake's Dark Lane Demo Tapes slips one spot to four, while DaBaby's Blame It On Baby completes the all Hip-Hop Top Five at five.