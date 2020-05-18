AllHipHop
Future's "High Off Life" Projected To Hit #1

Maria Myraine

Sales projects for Future's new album near 200K in the first week alone, allowing him to capture the #1 spot.

(AllHipHop News) Dropping chart-topping music is nothing new for Future.

It’s come as no surprise that his freshly released album, “High Off Life,” is, well... high up on the charts.

Already hitting gold status, just hours after hitting streaming services, “High Off Life” is expected to do 175K-180K in its first week. The album has already surpassed “The WZRD’s” 125K metric, which also peaked at number one on the Billboard 200 in 2019.

Executive produced by DJ Esco, “High Off Life” boasts twenty-one records with a total of ten guest features that include Drake, Travis Scott, Meek Mill, DaBaby, and more. The tracklist includes previously released singles, “100 Shooters,” “Life is Good” featuring Drake, and “Life is Good” (Remix).

Over the weekend, Future ran a promotion where he flew planes pulling banner pulling a huge banner reading "FUTURE HIGH OFF LIFE OUT NOW" over cities in California and New York

In L.A., the planes pulling huge banners that looked like smoke flying over Huntington Beach, Long Beach, Compton, and Manhattan Beach. In New York, the banners were seen over Queens, Brooklyn, NY Harbor / Statue of Liberty, the Bronx, and Manhattan.

