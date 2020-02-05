AllHipHop
Future's Teenage Son Reportedly Facing Up To 20 Years In Prison

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
Moneymakingkobi is expected to be tried as an adult.

(AllHipHop News) While Nayvadius "Future" Wilburn is in the midst of a legal fight with the alleged mother of one of his children, the Atlanta rap star's first son is facing significant jail time. Jakobi Wilburn was reportedly arrested in January for criminal gang activity.

According to Bossip, the younger Wilburn could be sentenced to 5-20 years in prison on the gang charge. He was also arrested on criminal trespass and altered ID of firearm charges.

Even though Forbes listed Future's income at nearly $20 million from June 2018 to June 2019, Jakobi apparently has a public defender for his case. Wilburn is 17-years-old so he can be charged as an adult in the state of Georgia.

The teenager's most recent Instagram photo was posted on January 18 which is said to be the day before his arrest. Jakobi Wilburn [@moneymakingkobi] currently has over 16,000 followers on the social networking platform.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
ZUBU
ZUBU

@future Get You Seed A Real Lawyer. SMH @public Defender... Ease up on Lori for a second and get the boy a lawyer....

