AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Future Sends Subtle Diss To Eliza Reign After Shocking DNA Test News

Kershaw St. Jawnson

If the hieroglyphs of social media shade can be translated with any kind of accuracy, it seems that Future has another kid ad he is not too happy about it.

(AllHipHop News) Over a year of debate has passed since we first heard about the issue of paternity between Atlanta rapper, Future, and his jump off Eliza Reign.

With the super-sperm-having rapper vehemently denying that he could be the father of Reign’s daughter, fans have lined up on two different sides of the case — wondering what was taking the judge so long to get her Maury one.

Future has dragged the woman, a former promoter that had booked him for shows, through the mud.

That really is whatever, since she knew who he was when she got with him. We all did, because it was in blog-after-blog and evidenced by baby-mama-after-baby-mama (specifically Ciara who escaped the blasted situation and found her happily ever after with a true prince charming).

But what is probably worse, is that this child (his seed) lived in lack because he was upset with her mom (and how she chose to disclosed their dealings).

But now, amid quarantine exacerbated by COVID-19, a DNA test result came in: YOU ARE THE DADDY.

A subversive post made by Eliza Reign posted to Instagram on Mother’s Day said it all. The caption said simply, “Humble.”

The Freebandz owner took to Twitter to post Happy Mother’s Day wishes to his children’s mothers — all of them except for Reign— in a series of subs that seem suggest how upset he feels about the verdict or the confirmation:

“Happy Mother’s Day India..such a great mother and always putting the kids 1st..u keep me sane and I’m forever grateful for u,Thank u”

“Thanks for holding my PRINCE down Britt,your love for your kids is amazing and I thank u for staying on top of the business..Happy Mother’s Day”

“Happy Mother’s Day Ci..Baby Future is Life,Preciate u”

“My son Kash mother...real one. Cut frm a different cloth! Happy Mother’s Day baby k”

“Joie thank u for being an incredible mom...u holding it down! Real one,stay solid HAPPY MOTHERS DAY”

“Paris your mom deserve it! Happy Mother’s Day mami”

“KING PLUTO”

“U want the best for me and I want the best for u...”

“Keep it 1000.”

“Love who u love.”

“Um FRM ah whole different WORLD”

While those flurry of tweets were yesterday, these new ones really speak to his venom towards Reign, who has publicly aired her grievances about Future denying her child.

Future is right “these hoes” should “keep they business off the internet.” No word from the rapper ifs someone needs to also teach these male “hoes” to keep their penises in their pants.

The child, Reign Wilburn, is not one and will one day grow up to read that her father said that she was a “check baby” and refused for months to acknowledge her as his own.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Rapper Nick Blixky Murdered In Brooklyn

Nick Blixky was shot multiple times last night in Brooklyn and graphic video of the aftermath is circulating online.

AllHipHop Staff

by

$MKingpin

Erykah Badu & Jill Scott Celebrate Their 'Verzuz' Battle Drawing Over 1 Billion Impressions

The Queens ruled over the internet this weekend.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

EXCLUSIVE: Rapper Kodak Black Files Emergency Motion After Latest Prison Assault

Kodak Black's lawyer just filed a motion claiming the rapper has been unjustly sentenced to a maximum-security prison, which houses some of the most dangerous offenders in the world.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Mrkate

Meek Mill Calls Out 6ix9ine Again: I Gotta Crush You For The Culture

The two East Coast-based rappers are not done sending social media shots at the other.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Tra_mo

Rapper Ice-T Leads All-Star Cast In New Movie “Equal Standard”

Ice-T, Treach and Fredro Starr are featured in anew film focusing on police brutality called "Equal Justice."

Maria Myraine

by

Baby B

Ludacris, MGK To Give "Sage" Advice To Class Of 2020 During Commencement Celebration

Beverage company Natty Light will host on Facebook and Instagram page a panel to inspire them to go on and be great.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Drake's 'Dark Lane Demo Tapes' Debuts At No. 2 On The Billboard 200 Chart

A Country star edged out the OVO frontman.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

illseed

Drake & Cardi B Named All-Time Top Artists On Spotify's RapCaviar Playlist

Meek Mill and Drake delivered the most-streamed song.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Rich The Kid Hit With Lawsuit Over Unpaid Jewelry Bills

The self-described "Boss Man" is accused of owing over $200K.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Megan Thee Stallion’s 'Suga' & Doja Cat's 'Hot Pink' Reach New Peaks On The Album Chart

Two of the music industry's leading newcomers are in an arms race for chart positioning.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)