Future Shares His Thoughts On Rapping About Drug Use & Juice WRLD's Death

Is the "Mask Off" rhymer responsible for influencing others to drink lean and pop pills?

(AllHipHop News) Two years ago, Nayvadius "Future" Wilburn and Jarad "Juice Wrld" Higgins teamed up to create a joint project titled Wrld On Drugs. Fourteen months later, Higgins was dead at 21 from an accidental oxycodone and codeine overdose.

Before his passing, Juice WRLD actually admitted that Future was the recording artist that influenced him to experiment with drinking lean. Juice told Vulture in 2018, "That’s the first thing I told [Future]. He just was like, 'Wow.' He kind of apologized."

Future is now preparing to release a new solo album. The 36-year-old rap star spoke to XXL about his forthcoming LP. He was also asked about the drug references in his music possibly influencing other people like Juice WRLD.

"It was heartbreaking about Juice. Still to this day, I’m [heartbroken]. Rest in peace to Juice Wrld. He’s a great artist. He had so much more to do," said the "Life Is Good" hitmaker in the interview.

Future then pointed out that Rock and Pop artists have been talking about drug use in their music for decades. The Atlanta-raised rhymer did acknowledge that his lyrics played a role in glamorizing drinking codeine and promethazine as well as taking oxycodone and MDMA.

"I probably shedded more light on it and brought more attention to it from my cadence or my charisma and the way people reacted to it, but everything I said was already talked about before me," Future stated.

He continued, "Me having an influence on that, I just feel like...that is not my intentions. My intention was just to be me. I’m just being me and what you get from it is what you get from it, but at the same time, I wouldn’t want no one to go through anything to harm theyself or to bring death to theyself and Juice WRLD is a touchy situation. I’m heartbroken by the whole thing. My heart goes out to his family, his mom."