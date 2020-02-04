Future Sues Eliza Reign For Talking About His Genitals

(AllHipHop News) Rapper Future is suing the alleged mother of one of his seven kids for talking about their sex life.

The "Low Life" hitmaker claims Eliza Seraphin has defamed him and invaded his privacy by sharing intimate details about their time together in an effort to secure custody cash.

According to the suit, obtained by TMZ, Future admits he had a sexual relationship with the plaintiff from 2016 to 2018 but insists he never would have slept with her if he knew she'd tell all about it.

Future claims Eliza gave a vivid description of his genitals during one interview with Rah Ali she also posted on Instagram.

As for the defamation claim, the rap star alleges she spread lies about him hiring someone to murder her because she wouldn't agree to get an abortion.