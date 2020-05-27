AllHipHop
Future Surpasses Nicki Minaj & Elvis Presley On All-Time List Of Most Billboard Hot 100 Songs

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The Freebandz frontman is in fourth place.

(AllHipHop News) Nayvadius "Future" Wilburn can claim to be one of the most successful Hot 100 artists in history. This week, the High Off Life creator added 12 more songs to his list of entries on the chart.

According to Billboard, Future now has 110 career Hot 100 entries. The 36-year-old Hip Hop veteran from Atlanta now sits in fourth place on the all-time rankings. 

Only nine acts have managed to chart at least 100 tracks on the Hot 100. Future joins Drake (222), the Glee cast (207), Lil Wayne (163), Nicki Minaj (109), Elvis Presley (109), Kanye West (107), Chris Brown (101), and Jay-Z (100). 

Future charted 20 different songs on the Hot 100 in 2020. Hip Hop artists make up the Top 4 of the year's most-charted acts: Lil Uzi Vert (36), DaBaby (25), Lil Baby (25), and Future (20).

In addition, Future's High Of Life is the #1 album on the Billboard 200. That is his seventh chart-topper. He earned the highest first-week sales units of his solo career with his latest LP.

