Future Trying To Reach Settlement With Women Claiming His Children

Shirley Ju
by

Future dropped two hit albums in 2019, and apparently he also made some babies.

(AllHipHop News) Atlanta rapper Future is trying his best to make Christmas special for hundreds of children, but he may have to start with paying for one of his own.

Two women claim they gave birth to his children earlier this year.

According to reports, Future is currently working low key to settle the paternity and child support case.

His legal team is currently attempting to negotiate an out of court deal on his behalf, instead of going to trial.

They hope to avoid having to detail his sex life and other personal revelations that are being public.

The “Real Sisters” rapper apparently has offered at least one of his baby mamas a lump sum and child support in exchange for signing a confidentiality agreement.

The woman, however, does not wish to be barred from speaking out about her relationship with him or the case itself.

Future’s lawyer has yet to respond to a request for comment.

The two women suing him are named Eliza Reign and Cindy Parker, and their legal cases against him at a virtual standstill thanks to the rapper's powerful lawyers.

Eliza Reign sued Future back in August 2019, claiming that he’s the father of her baby girl, Reign, who was she gave birth to in April.

In October, Parker sued Future for siring her son named Legend, prior to abandoning her.

Future is now allegedly in a relationship with Steve Harvey’s stepdaughter, Lori. He has yet to comment on the cases.

