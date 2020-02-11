AllHipHop
G-Eazy Addresses Rumors He Hooked Up With Megan Thee Stallion

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
by

Did the two rappers just pull a publicity stunt?

(AllHipHop News) For an entire day, a large part of the Internet believed that Megan Thee Stallion and G-Eazy were in some sort of romantic relationship. The speculation was sparked by footage of G-Eazy repeatedly kissing Megan on the cheek spreading across social media.

Instead of instantly squashing the rumors, G-Eazy fed into the frenzy by posting a photo of Megan to his IG page with four "💙" emojis. Hot Girl Meg finally publicly denied she was having sex with the "No Limit" rapper.

1

G-Eazy also reportedly discussed the gossip surrounding his connection to Thee Stallion at the 28th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party on Sunday. According to People, the 30-year-old Bay Area native born Gerald Earl Gillum told reporters about Megan, “We’re just friends."

Some observers have questioned if the intimate interaction uploaded to G-Eazy's Instagram Story was just a "publicity stunt." Megan recently released her single "B.I.T.C.H." which slipped 28 spots on the latest Hot 100 chart, and Gerald's "Still Be Friends" featuring Tyga and Tory Lanez landed on DSPs less than a week after the kissing video went viral.

