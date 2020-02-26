G-Eazy And Jamie Foxx Jam Onstage For Surprise Performances
AllHipHop Staff
(AllHipHop News) G-Eazy and Jamie Foxx thrilled fans at Los Angeles club Delilah when they each took the stage and delivered impromptu performances.
The Oscar-winning actor, 52, grabbed a microphone during the venue's stage, adlibbing and singing along to songs the DJ played.<iframe height="348" width="618" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" src="//players.brightcove.net/4137224154001/BJMLL5Ix_default/index.html?videoId=6135803275001"></iframe>
Following his pal's turn onstage, rapper G-Eazy, 30, followed the Collateral star's lead and also gave a spur-of-the-moment performance.
“It was all unplanned,” an insider told the publication.
The venue is a favorite of stars including Drake, Kendall Jenner, Usher and Post Malone, and will officially open its Wynn Las Vegas location on May 13th.