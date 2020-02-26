AllHipHop
G-Eazy And Jamie Foxx Jam Onstage For Surprise Performances

AllHipHop Staff

G-Eazy and Jamie Foxx hopped on stage to give fans special performances at Delilah in Los Angeles.

(AllHipHop News) G-Eazy and Jamie Foxx thrilled fans at Los Angeles club Delilah when they each took the stage and delivered impromptu performances.

The Oscar-winning actor, 52, grabbed a microphone during the venue's stage, adlibbing and singing along to songs the DJ played.

<iframe height="348" width="618" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" src="//players.brightcove.net/4137224154001/BJMLL5Ix_default/index.html?videoId=6135803275001"></iframe>

Following his pal's turn onstage, rapper G-Eazy, 30, followed the Collateral star's lead and also gave a spur-of-the-moment performance.

“It was all unplanned,” an insider told the publication.

The venue is a favorite of stars including Drake, Kendall Jenner, Usher and Post Malone, and will officially open its Wynn Las Vegas location on May 13th.

