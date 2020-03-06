AllHipHop
G-Eazy Caught In Three 6 Mafia Copyright Infringement Whirlwind With "No Limit" Lawsuit

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Juicy J and G-Eazy are being called to the mat, for ganking DJ Squeeky and Gaylon Love, who say that they are the sole owners a song that was sampled for the hit record “No Limit.”

(AllHipHop News) For the third time this week, Three 6 Mafia is in the news for copyright infringement.

This time, rapper Juicy J and No Limit rapper G-Eazy are being called to the mat, for ganking someone else’s song.

No professional courtesy seems to have been given to the Memphis Hip-Hop legends DJ Squeeky and Gaylon Love who say that they are the sole owners of their 1993 “Looking 4 Da Chewin,” the song that was sampled for G-Eazy’s “No Limit” record, the joint that really popped his career off.

Squeek and Love want in. With the copyright infringement case, they want to swerve also with the millions of dollars he copped when the song hit the airways in 2017.

But this is where the games begin.

TMZ also reports that Squeek and Love seem to be cherry-picking who they are going after. While they are hitting up Juicy J and G-Eazy (who right now are looking like easy food), they are letting ASAP Rocky, Belly and French Montana and Cardi B who are also on the song.

Oh… something smells awful… on a whole bunch of levels.

