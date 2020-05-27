AllHipHop
G-Eazy Experiments With New Sounds On "Everything's Strange Here"

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Oakland rapper G-Eazy is dropping a batch of new surprise music next week.

(AllHipHop News) Rap star G-Eazy is going to flip the script a little bit when it comes to his music career.

The Oakland native just announced a new side project called Everything's Strange Here.

G announced the project on his birthday today May 26th and explained all of the new music was created while he was under quarantine along with the rest of Cali.

“Eight weeks ago I didn’t know I needed to make this. The world has been turned upside down and inside out- but a lot of us have had the fortunate opportunity to self-reflect, grow, and evolve. This project is a representation of where my heart and head have been at. It’s honest and pure- it’s me. Take it or leave it- this is how I feel," G-Eazy explained.

The new batch of music features some of G-Eazy's favorite covers, along with new music from the rap star.

Eager fans were delighted with his surprise track "Free Porn, Cheap Drugs," which is the first official release from Everything's Strange Here.

G-Eazy is still hard at work on the release of His official full-length album, These Things Happen Too.

As for now, fans of the rapper can cop Everything's Strange Here on June 5th.

