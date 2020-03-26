G-Eazy Launches Food Truck To Feed Thousands Of Teens In San Francisco

G-Eazy is doing his part to help out during an economic/ health crisis in the United States.

(AllHipHop News) Rap star G-Eazy is doing his part to help teens in the Bay area, who may be at risk of starving during the coronavirus pandemic.

The rapper is putting his Endless Summer Fund to use in a partnership with Larkin Street Youth Services to provide a month's worth of meals to at-risk youth in San Francisco.

The rapper has set up a food truck for teenagers who cannot access Larkin Street Youth Services dropping sites, due to the shelter in place order in the state of California.

“The Bay is my home and I want to help and support my community however I can, which is why I am partnering with Larkin Street Youth Services to provide meals to kids during this crisis,” said G-Eazy.

The food truck, Mi Morena, is serving lunch 7 days a week, working jointly with another non-profit, La Cocina.

La Cocina helps solve problems of equity in business ownership for women, immigrants, and people of color.

“We are all in this together and I hope others will join me in supporting our communities however they can," G-Eazy added.