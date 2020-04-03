AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

G-Eazy Taps Tyga & Tory Lanez For NSFW "Still Be Friends" Music Video

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Vixen Angels Ariana Marie, Mia Malkova, Ivy Wolfe, and Vicki Chase make cameos in the clip.

(AllHipHop News) Bay Area rapper Gerald "G-Eazy" Gillum and adult content company Vixen Media Group collaborated to produce a music video for “Still Be Friends.” Hip Hop artists Tyga and Tory Lanez appear on the song and in the visuals.

G-Eazy made two versions of the video. The safe for work version premiered on MTV Live, MTVU, and Yo! MTV. The explicit version lives on sites such as Vixen.com, Pornhub.com, and G-Eazy.com.

SBF Static Movie Poster

"I was brainstorming concepts for the video and thought of the Playboy mansion scene from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood so I played it on mute and it miraculously synced with ‘Still Be Friends’, so we decided to run with a ‘70s theme," says G-Eazy.

He continues, "I think the ‘70s were an iconic time, especially when thinking about the adult entertainment industry. So, we brought on Vixen to provide the girls and their massive platform. The increased streaming numbers from adult sites with everyone having to stay inside became a no-brainer way to premiere the XXX version of the music video."

Daniel CZ directed the “Still Be Friends" MV which features Vixen Angels like Ariana Marie, Mia Malkova, Ivy Wolfe, Vicki Chase, and others. Additionally, G-Eazy designed a special edition t-shirt that can be purchased at the artist's online store as well as via Vixen’s recently launched apparel line. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

50 Cent & Jim Jones Trade Jabs On Social Media Over 6ix9ine & Nine Trey Bloods

The words "informant," "rats," and "hoe" were used on IG.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Sin_bk

EXCLUSIVE: Tekashi 6ix9ine Wins Early Release

Tekashi 6ix9ine will be back on the streets four months early because he is at a high risk of dying if he gets the coronavirus in prison.

GrouchyGreg

by

$MKingpin

Westside Gunn Drops Tracklisting For "Pray for Paris"

Westside Gunn's new album "Pray for Paris" is evidence the Griselda crew is here to stay.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

hiphopza

No More Kids For Kim Kardashian As Quarantine Life Closes In

Kanye West can forget about having any more kids with Kim Kardashian, thanks to the coronavirus.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Noname

Drake Drops The Official Music Video For "Toosie Slide"

Watch Champagne Papi dance around his Toronto mansion.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Frank Ocean Returns With New Acoustic Songs "Cayendo" & "Dear April"

The Blonded star is back.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Ex-Gangmember Says 'Nipsey Hussle "Forgot The Rules Of The Streets"

According to an ol’ head affiliated with the gang culture on the BBC Three documentary, "The Mysterious Murder Of Nipsey Hussle," the rapper was killed because he forgot the rules of the street.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

JuliaSenzs

EXCLUSIVE: Tekashi 6ix9ine Gets Police Escort From Prison To Start House Arrest

The rap star needed some protection now that he is "free" to serve the rest of his prison sentence on house arrest.

GrouchyGreg

by

hiphopza

Nick Cannon Honors Nipsey Hussle's Legacy With Dr. Sebi Doc

More than just a comedian, Nick Cannon is an executive, author, philanthropist and filmmaker. Check out his new doc on Dr. Sebi.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

$MKingpin

Cardi B Throws “Tiger King” Joe Exotic To Lions Over N-Word Video

Belcalis no longer backs the controversial star of the popular Netflix program.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

illseed