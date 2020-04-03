G-Eazy Taps Tyga & Tory Lanez For NSFW "Still Be Friends" Music Video

Vixen Angels Ariana Marie, Mia Malkova, Ivy Wolfe, and Vicki Chase make cameos in the clip.

(AllHipHop News) Bay Area rapper Gerald "G-Eazy" Gillum and adult content company Vixen Media Group collaborated to produce a music video for “Still Be Friends.” Hip Hop artists Tyga and Tory Lanez appear on the song and in the visuals.

G-Eazy made two versions of the video. The safe for work version premiered on MTV Live, MTVU, and Yo! MTV. The explicit version lives on sites such as Vixen.com, Pornhub.com, and G-Eazy.com.

"I was brainstorming concepts for the video and thought of the Playboy mansion scene from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood so I played it on mute and it miraculously synced with ‘Still Be Friends’, so we decided to run with a ‘70s theme," says G-Eazy.

He continues, "I think the ‘70s were an iconic time, especially when thinking about the adult entertainment industry. So, we brought on Vixen to provide the girls and their massive platform. The increased streaming numbers from adult sites with everyone having to stay inside became a no-brainer way to premiere the XXX version of the music video."

Daniel CZ directed the “Still Be Friends" MV which features Vixen Angels like Ariana Marie, Mia Malkova, Ivy Wolfe, Vicki Chase, and others. Additionally, G-Eazy designed a special edition t-shirt that can be purchased at the artist's online store as well as via Vixen’s recently launched apparel line.