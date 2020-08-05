G Herbo & Audiomack Launch "Swervin’ Through Stress" Mental Health Program

The partnership with InnoPsych and NAMI will provide resources for Black youth.

(AllHipHop News) Chicago's G Herbo shared his own experiences with therapy during the rollout of his PTSD album. The rapper born Herbert Randall Wright III has since become one of Hip Hop's most vocal advocates for mental health awareness.

“When the lawyer told me to go see the therapist, it was really just me embracing it,” said Herbo earlier this year. “I think I was already aware of the issue, and why I even had to get arrested, or have to carry a gun in the first place.”

The 24-year-old Midwesterner added, "That was probably my first introduction to me embracing my PTSD, but we’re so immune to a lot of this stuff that go on in the inner city with like violence, going to jail and all that kind of sh*t."

Herbo has now teamed with the streaming platform Audiomack to launch Swervin' Through Stress. The multi-tiered program will work to connect Black young adults with therapeutic resources that help inform and improve their mental health.

Swervin’ Through Stress will present resources that include free 12-week therapy sessions to Black youth between 18-25, a helpline, and a crisis text line. Herbo and Audiomack partnered with InnoPsych to provide Black therapists nationwide.

Plus, the National Alliance on Mental Illness will offer licensed professionals to monitor the hotline and textline. G Herbo recently curated a Mental Notes Panel discussion with Saweetie, NLE Choppa, City Girls, and Wale.

The single "PTSD" earned G Herbo his first Gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America. He also scored his first entry on the Hot 100 with the song that features Chance The Rapper, Lil Uzi Vert, and the late Juice WRLD.