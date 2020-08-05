AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

G Herbo & Audiomack Launch "Swervin’ Through Stress" Mental Health Program

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The partnership with InnoPsych and NAMI will provide resources for Black youth.

(AllHipHop News) Chicago's G Herbo shared his own experiences with therapy during the rollout of his PTSD album. The rapper born Herbert Randall Wright III has since become one of Hip Hop's most vocal advocates for mental health awareness.

“When the lawyer told me to go see the therapist, it was really just me embracing it,” said Herbo earlier this year. “I think I was already aware of the issue, and why I even had to get arrested, or have to carry a gun in the first place.”

The 24-year-old Midwesterner added, "That was probably my first introduction to me embracing my PTSD, but we’re so immune to a lot of this stuff that go on in the inner city with like violence, going to jail and all that kind of sh*t."

Herbo has now teamed with the streaming platform Audiomack to launch Swervin' Through Stress. The multi-tiered program will work to connect Black young adults with therapeutic resources that help inform and improve their mental health.  

Swervin’ Through Stress will present resources that include free 12-week therapy sessions to Black youth between 18-25, a helpline, and a crisis text line. Herbo and Audiomack partnered with InnoPsych to provide Black therapists nationwide. 

Plus, the National Alliance on Mental Illness will offer licensed professionals to monitor the hotline and textline. G Herbo recently curated a Mental Notes Panel discussion with Saweetie, NLE Choppa, City Girls, and Wale. 

The single "PTSD" earned G Herbo his first Gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America. He also scored his first entry on the Hot 100 with the song that features Chance The Rapper, Lil Uzi Vert, and the late Juice WRLD.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jay-Z & Yo Gotti Pressure Healthcare Provider To Terminate Relationship With Parchman Prison

Centene is accused of doing a poor job protecting people from COVID-19 and properly treating other health concerns.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Kanye West Says 22 Million Black Babies Have Been Aborted In The Last 50 Years

Kanye West dropped some shocking facts during another unexpected tweeting spree taking aim at abortion.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

EXCLUSIVE: Loon Released From Prison After Almost 9 Years

Former Bad Boy rapper Loon was granted his freedom from a Florida prison today! Welcome home!

GrouchyGreg

by

Tra_mo

EXCLUSIVE: Big Meech Denied Release From Prison Over Disciplinary Violations

Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory wanted to be released from prison early due to the risk of catching the coronavirus in prison but a judge is not having it.

GrouchyGreg

by

BBCMAX

Roc Nation Establishes School Of Music, Sports & Entertainment At Long Island University

A Hope Scholarship program will provide debt-free education for 25% of enrolled students.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Queen Naija Admits She Was Ignorant For Comments About “Nappy Headed" Girls

The singer-songwriter drops a Teyana Taylor-directed music video for "Pack Lite."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Runninjewelz

Rapper FBG Duck Murdered In Chicago Drive-By Shooting

RIP FBG Duck! The rapper was known to keep it real and fans are in mourning.

AllHipHop Staff

Tory Lanez Has Not Been Deported To Canada, According To Reports

Apparently, the 'Quarantine Radio' host is still in the United States.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Upcoming Show "Cracka" Puts Blacks As Slave Owners And Whites As Slaves

What history flipped the script on slavery and the Africans kept slaves? "Cracka" explores this alternative non-reality.

AllHipHop Staff

by

gachalife2

Cardi B Announces 'Wap" Single Featuring Megan Thee Stallion

Trap Selena and Hot Girl Meg link up for an internet-breaking track.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)