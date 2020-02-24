AllHipHop
G Herbo Discusses Attending Therapy To Address His PTSD Diagnosis

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The "Shooter" spitter is speaking out about dealing with posttraumatic stress disorder.

(AllHipHop News) G Herbo is preparing to release his next music project titled PTSD. The body of work is said to be a reflection on the 24-year-old Chicago native's childhood trauma, such as witnessing his first murder when he was 9 years old and getting shot at 16 years old.

Two years ago, Herbo and two associates were arrested on gun charges in his hometown. According to the rhymer born Herbert Randall Wright III, that legal situation played a role in his decision to seek therapy for his mental health.

“When the lawyer told me to go see the therapist, it was really just me embracing it,” Herbo told HipHopDX. “I think I was already aware of the issue, and why I even had to get arrested, or have to carry a gun in the first place.”

He added, "That was probably my first introduction to me embracing my PTSD, but we’re so immune to a lot of this stuff that go on in the inner city with like violence, going to jail and all that kind of sh*t."

G Herbo's PTSD album is scheduled to come out on February 28. The studio LP follows 2017's Humble Beast, 2018's Swervo, 2019's Still Swervin, and 2019's Sessions. His discography also includes mixtapes like Welcome to Fazoland, Ballin Like I'm Kobe, and Strictly 4 My Fans. 

