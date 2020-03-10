G Herbo Earns First Career Hot 100 Hit With "PTSD"

Chance The Rapper, Lil Uzi Vert, and Juice WRLD are featured on the record.

(AllHipHop News) This week, Herbert "G Herbo" Wright III scored his highest-charting album when PTSD debuted at #7. He also achieved a personal milestone on another Billboard chart.

The title track for Herbo's latest studio album landed on the Hot 100 chart. Its #38 position marks the Chicago rhymer's first official entry on the ranking of the most popular songs in America.

"PTSD" features Chance The Rapper, Lil Uzi Vert, and the late Juice WRLD. The project also includes contributions from A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, BJ The Chicago Kid, Lil Durk, 21 Savage, Polo G, Jacquees, and more.

G Herbo is currently crisscrossing the nation for the "PTSD Tour" with King Von, Lil Loaded, Shaun Sloan, and Pretty Savage. The trek hits Charlotte on March 10 before traveling to Atlanta on March 11 and New Orleans on March 12.