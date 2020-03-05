AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

G Herbo Releases Music Videos For "Gangbangin" &"Feelings"

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Check out the Midwesterner's latest visuals.

(AllHipHop News) G Herbo is still riding high off the arrival of his PTSD album on February 28. According to industry prognosticators, the LP is projected to open with 45,000 - 50,000 first-week units which would give the 24-year-old rhymer his first Top 10 entry.

In addition, Herbo dropped two separate music videos this week. "Gangbangin" landed on YouTube on March 3. "Feelings" was published last night. The latter MV became one of the Top 25 trending vids on the platform.

G Herbo tapped A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, BJ The Chicago Kid, Lil Durk, 21 Savage, Polo G, and Jaquees for contributions on PTSD. Vocals from the late Juice WRLD appear on the title track which also features Chance the Rapper and Lil Uzi Vert.

"I HOPE THIS ALBUM HELPS YOU START OR CONTINUE TO HEAL, tweeted Herbo. The Chicago-bred rapper once known as Lil Herb has also explained how his upbringing in the inner-city led to a posttraumatic stress disorder diagnosis. He is now going to therapy to improve his mental health.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Starrymma
Starrymma

Thanks for sharing such a great article. Looking forward to
seeing more.<a href="https://www.ecomarketsquare. com">ecomarketsquare </a>

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Killer Mike Shouts Out Chuck D & Denies Being Paid By Bernie Sanders

People are taking sides as citizens prepare to vote in the Democratic primary on Super Tuesday.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

The Black Truth

Jay-Z Accused Of Stealing Steal Megan Thee Stallion From Houston Label

Carl Crawford had some strong words for Jay-Z and Roc Nation as a legal over Megan Thee Stallion's career erupts.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Starrymma

Roddy Ricch's "The Box" Rules Over The Hot 100 Chart For 8th Week

The Grammy winner also earned another single certification from the RIAA.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Nick Cannon: Our Beef "Might Have Gotten A Little Too Intense" For Eminem & 50 Cent

Do you want to see Fiddy trade jokes with Mariah Carey's ex-husband?

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Big_homie_slim

EXCLUSIVE: AR-AB Gets New Sentencing Date On Kingpin Charges

AR-AB will be sentenced this May after he was convicted of being a drug kingpin in Philadelphia.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Whodey1983

Nicki Minaj Husband Busted For Not Registering As A Sex Offender

Nicki Minaj's husband is scraping together $100,000 bail for failing to register as a sex offender.

AllHipHop Staff

by

$MKingpin

Blac Chyna Says Rob Kardashian Is Suicidal Over Child Custody War

Blac Chyna is going after full custody of Dream, the child she shares with Rob Kardashian, who is supposedly depressed and suicidal.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Tra_mo

Kim Kardashian Talks Prison Reform With President Trump At The White House

Kim K. And President Donald Trump reunited at the White House today over the subject of criminal justice reform.

AllHipHop Staff

Big Boi Announces Inaugural Kryptonite Festival Featuring Goodie Mob, EarthGang & More

The "Intentions" spitter is bringing out some local legends for his new event.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

ChuckCreekmur

Usher To Executive Produce & Judge Quibi's 'The Sauce' Dance Competition

The "quick bites" streamer has raised $1.75 billion in investment prior to its launch.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)