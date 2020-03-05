G Herbo Releases Music Videos For "Gangbangin" &"Feelings"

Check out the Midwesterner's latest visuals.

(AllHipHop News) G Herbo is still riding high off the arrival of his PTSD album on February 28. According to industry prognosticators, the LP is projected to open with 45,000 - 50,000 first-week units which would give the 24-year-old rhymer his first Top 10 entry.

In addition, Herbo dropped two separate music videos this week. "Gangbangin" landed on YouTube on March 3. "Feelings" was published last night. The latter MV became one of the Top 25 trending vids on the platform.

G Herbo tapped A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, BJ The Chicago Kid, Lil Durk, 21 Savage, Polo G, and Jaquees for contributions on PTSD. Vocals from the late Juice WRLD appear on the title track which also features Chance the Rapper and Lil Uzi Vert.

"I HOPE THIS ALBUM HELPS YOU START OR CONTINUE TO HEAL, tweeted Herbo. The Chicago-bred rapper once known as Lil Herb has also explained how his upbringing in the inner-city led to a posttraumatic stress disorder diagnosis. He is now going to therapy to improve his mental health.