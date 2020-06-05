AllHipHop
Gabrielle Union Files Discrimination Complaint Against NBC's ‘America's Got Talent'

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Dwyane Wade defends his wife on social media.

(AllHipHop News) According to reports, Gabrielle Union officially filed a discrimination complaint against America’s Got Talent producers and the NBC network. She apparently claimed NBC Entertainment Chairman Paul Telegdy tried to "silence and intimidate" her while she worked on the program.

Union filed the complaint with California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH). The actress previously accused the AGT producers of excusing racially offensive conduct on the set of the show.

A spokesperson for NBCUniversal told Variety that “the allegation that anyone involved in this process threatened Ms. Union is categorically untrue." The corporation also claimed Union's concerns were taken seriously and "remains committed to creating an inclusive and supportive working environment where people of all backgrounds are treated with respect.”

After the news of the DFEH complaint broke, Dwyane Wade defended his wife on Twitter. The former NBA All-Star even suggested his family is being harassed because Union was attempting to take action against NBC.

Wade tweeted:

Y’all have deemed her a liar after months of trying to inform y’all of the issues in the work place and also make sure other employees of color that comes after her won’t have the same experiences. Instead of looking thru the lens of someone who has been an advocate for the black and brown community, for women and for rape victims. So instead of making sure your work environment is a a better place for everyone. Y’all have decided that she what? Made it all up because she lost a job? She’s a black women in Hollywood she has lost out on many jobs. When these negotiations started my house started being watched and my family started being followed. My daughter couldn’t even go to swim class without us being trailed by people looking for answers. Well y’all have the answers and y’all still don’t wanna listen to them.

