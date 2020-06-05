Gabrielle Union Files Discrimination Complaint Against NBC's ‘America's Got Talent'

Dwyane Wade defends his wife on social media.

(AllHipHop News) According to reports, Gabrielle Union officially filed a discrimination complaint against America’s Got Talent producers and the NBC network. She apparently claimed NBC Entertainment Chairman Paul Telegdy tried to "silence and intimidate" her while she worked on the program.

Union filed the complaint with California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH). The actress previously accused the AGT producers of excusing racially offensive conduct on the set of the show.

A spokesperson for NBCUniversal told Variety that “the allegation that anyone involved in this process threatened Ms. Union is categorically untrue." The corporation also claimed Union's concerns were taken seriously and "remains committed to creating an inclusive and supportive working environment where people of all backgrounds are treated with respect.”

After the news of the DFEH complaint broke, Dwyane Wade defended his wife on Twitter. The former NBA All-Star even suggested his family is being harassed because Union was attempting to take action against NBC.

Wade tweeted: