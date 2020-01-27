AllHipHop
Game Confirms He And 50 Cent Really Wanted To Kill Each Other

AllHipHop Staff
Game did an interview where he explained just how real his beef with 50 Cent and G-Unit became.

(AllHipHop News) The Game is glad he and 50 Cent have ended their long-running quarrel as they came very close to killing each other.

The Compton rapper was once a part of 50's G-Unit crew and collaborated on several of their hits, but the pair fell out after the "In Da Club" rapper kicked his former pal out of the group in 2005 for alleged disloyalty.

The pair feuded for more than a decade, trading insults and diss tracks, and The Game, real name Jayceon Terrell Taylor, says he and his rival almost ended up dead like tragic '90s rap rivals Tupac Shakur and Biggie Smalls.

"At one point, me and 50 really wanted to kill each other. I had a deep hate for him and he had a deep hate for me," he told NME. "We literally should have been another version of Biggie and Tupac. We both should have died in that beef.

"There was a lot of dangerous s##t going on. We were shooting at each other; our squads were shooting at each other. It was on sight. It was gunshots and people getting stabbed. It went even bigger than 50 and me and our entourages - it was our fans. The fans had to pick and they were split up and even they were fighting."

The Game and 50, real name Curtis Jackson III, made peace back in 2016, and the "Hate It or Love It" hitmaker is really glad they made amends before one of them ended up dead.

"So yeah, squashing that beef was probably the best thing for me and him to do. I'm glad we did it. Beefs usually don't get squashed until someone gets murdered," he adds. "That's just how it is where I come from." 

Noname
Noname

Want to kill an actually will kill is different. Come on man.

