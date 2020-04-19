AllHipHop
Game Doubles Down On Vow To Ignore $7 Million Judgement

Fatima Barrie

Game appears unfazed by $7 million judgment against him.

(AllHipHop News) Compton rapper Game has doubled down on his face how to never pay a woman who he claims wrongfully accused him of sexual assault.

Game recently lost his record label LA Prolific and the royalties to Born 2 Rap to a woman he allegedly sexually assaulted named Priscilla Rainey.

Rainey sued The Game in 2015, after claiming that she was touched inappropriately by the rapper during the taping of his reality show "She Got Game."

She was later awarded a $7,130,100 judgment after Game failed to appear in court.

According to a previous report by AllHipHop, Game has been ordered by Judge Virginia A. Phillips to pay up until the judgment is paid off. "All third parties who receive notice of this Order are directed to pay any and all money or property due, or to become due, under this Order, directly to Plaintiff either: (1) by check payable to “Priscilla Rainey,” and delivered to Plaintiff’s counsel" until the judgment is satisfied in full," Judge Virginia A. Phillips stated.

Game has responded to the headlines and claims that Rainey won’t be getting money from him.

He wrote a long message on Instagram which was screenshotted by The Shade Room stating, People out here dying from the rona… n blogs out here creating false narratives for this Waffle House roach who doing anything her thirsty ass can to try n take money from me.”

The Game continued, “I’m enjoying retirement !! Y’all been saying she got 7 million for 7 years & yet here I am, laid up tipsy off my 5th quarantine watching Tiger King lol…..”.

The long message was paired with a video of stacks of money and the rapper eating a bowl of cereal.

