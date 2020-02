(AllHipHop News) The Game has added a Kobe Bryant tribute tattoo to his face.

The Los Angeles Lakers superfan has had the late basketball star's old number eight jersey number inked above his right eyebrow, together with Kobe's autograph.

The skin art session went down in Glasgow, Scotland following The Game's recent O2 Academy gig in the city.

The rapper is also planning to release a Kobe Bryant tribute track.