Gangster Who Shot Up Lil Wayne's Bus Gets 7 Years In Jail

AllHipHop Staff

The guy who shot up Lil Wayne's bus is finally heading to prison, but his lawyer's made some crazy allegations against Young Thug and Birdman!

(AllHipHop News) The man accused of shooting at Lil Wayne's bus in 2015 has been sentenced to seven years in jail as part of a plea deal.

Jimmy Winfrey has pleaded guilty to two counts of violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, according to new legal papers.

As part of the deal, prosecutors have dropped a slew of other charges, including four violations of the RICO Act and Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, aggravated assault, criminal damage to property in the first degree, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The new sentence drastically reduced the 10-year prison stint he was faced with back in 2015.

However, officials at the Georgia Supreme Court overturned his conviction in 2018 and the case was retried.

Although Winfrey also got credit for time served and is due to be released soon, his lawyer Steve Sadow said there's an ongoing issue with an unrelated outstanding warrants case.

Sadow also explained Winfrey entered a special kind of guilty plea where his client still maintains his innocence.

As part of the sentence, he also has to pay $100,000 in restitution to Alvin Lewis, the bus driver.

Following the incident, Lewis has alleged Hip-Hop stars Birdman and Young Thug struck secret deals with prosecutors to get them off the hook, after being named as co-conspirators in the incident, and were never charged.

He previously sued Young Thug, Birdman, rapper Peewee Roscoe, Cash Money Records and Young Money Records bosses over the incident.

