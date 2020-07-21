AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Gap Stock Price Falls Following Kanye West's Rally Speech In South Carolina

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Ye's threat to ditch the brand had Wall Street nervous.

(AllHipHop News) Less than a month ago, investors were jumping at the chance to buy Gap, Inc stock. The company had just announced a 10-year partnership with Kanye West, and its value on the New York Stock Exchange instantly jumped 30% following the news.

Yesterday, investors seemed to be more hesitant about putting money behind the ailing retailer. Gap's stock fell around 6% on Monday. Stock market watchers believe West's erratic speech on Sunday played a part in the decline.

"Risk or no risk of losing whatever deal possible, I am not on the board at Adidas. I am not on the board at Gap. And that has to change today or I walk away," West told the crowd a his "presidential campaign event" in South Carolina. 

The musician/entrepreneur also has a deal with the German sportswear brand Adidas for his Yeezy sneaker line. Adidas’s stock opened at $137.20 on Monday but only dropped to $136.99.

Gap is set to be the official home for the Yeezy clothing collection beginning in 2021. Yeezy was hopefully going to be a much-needed boost for Gap's financial and public relations situation. 

Art Peck stepped down as Gap's CEO in 2019, and the company's net sales fell by 50% in the first quarter of 2020. Reportedly, Gap was forced to close around 90% of its global stores because of the COVID-19 pandemic and its year-to-date cash flow was at a negative $1.1 billion.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Birdman & Lil Wayne Tease Making A Sequel To 'Like Father, Like Son' Album

Baby and Weezy could be creating part two to the southern Hip Hop classic.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Will Smith Posts A Special Video To Describe His 2020

Check out how the 'Bad Boys for Life' actor is feeling about the last 7 months.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Logic Surprises Fans With Baby News & Seven-Figure Deal With Twitch

No wonder Logic is retiring...he signed a million-dollar-deal with Twitch!

AllHipHop Staff

Latest Kanye West Rant Make Sensational Claims About Kim Kardashian And Kris Jenner

Kanye West continues onward...in a most bizarre way.

AllHipHop Staff

Juice WRLD Joins An Exclusive List Of Acts To Have Five Songs In The Top 10 Simultaneously

Polo G and The Kid LAROI made it into the Top 10 for the first time thanks to the rapper/singer.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

50 Cent Reacts To Kanye West's Tweet About Kim Kardashian

The outspoken mogul chimes in on the social media rant everyone is talking about.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Travis Scott Speaks On Why He Now Supports #BlackLivesMatter Activism

It seems the JackBoys leader changed his tune on African-Americans needing to "move on" without "causing a disruption."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Nicki Minaj Channels The Virgin Mary In Pregnancy Announcement

Congrats to rap star Nicki Minaj, who is expecting her first child!

Mike Winslow

by

BigMuff274

T.I. Says Kanye West Has Gone "Too Far" Talking About Harriet Tubman

The rap star hosted a memorable press conference to kick off his bid for the White House in November.

AllHipHop Staff

Watch Pop Smoke's "The Woo" Music Video Featuring 50 Cent & Roddy Ricch

The 'Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon' deluxe has arrived.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Toluwanimi