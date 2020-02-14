Gayle King Accepts Snoop Dogg's Apology

(AllHipHop News) Newswoman Gayle King has accepted Snoop Dogg's apology after the rapper viciously attacked the U.S. journalist for questions she asked basketball star Lisa Leslie about her friend Kobe Bryant during a recent TV interview.

The "Drop It Like It's Hot" star was one of the first celebrities to blast King for bringing up the tragic sportsman's 2003 rape case during the chat, calling her a "Funky dog head b##ch".among other insults.

He apologized in an Instagram video, telling King he "would like to apologize to you publicly for the language that I used and calling you out of your name and just being disrespectful."

Now King has responded, saying in a statement that she has accepted the apology.

“I accept the apology and understand the raw emotions caused by this tragic loss,” she said. "As a journalist, it is sometimes challenging to balance doing my job with the emotions and feelings during difficult times. I don’t always get it perfect but I’m constantly striving to do it with compassion and integrity.”

She didn't respond to Snoop's request for a private sit down following their headline-hitting exchange.