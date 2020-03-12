AllHipHop
Gayle King Puts On "Big Girl Pants" And Moves On From Snoop Beef

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Gayle King tells Oprah and friends that she has 'moved on' from the ruckus she cased regarding Kobe Bryant's legacy

(AllHipHop News) Gayle King says she has “moved on” from the debacle surrounding her interview with Lisa Leslie regarding Kobe Bryant’s alleged sexual assault case… but has she?

The "CBS This Morning" host appeared on her famous best friend’s new inspirational crusade, the "Oprah Winfrey’s 2020 Visions for Your Life in Focus Tour."

During a chat with Oprah, Gayle unpacked what it was like to go from being kinda cool with folk, to having almost every big rapper with a voice on social media attacking her.

Though she had spoken about it on her own IG, she had not really addressed how she has coped with being the target of so much scorn since that dreaded weekend in February when Snoop labeled her a "funky dog head b##ch."

She said to the crowd, “I have moved on… Is there a scab? Yeah. But I have moved on.”

“I put on my game face and my big girl pants, because I never lost sight of who I was, what I believe I am, and my intention,” she boldly said. “I’ve never lost sight of that. But it certainly was a learning curve, and it was very painful,” the veteran journalist continued.”

This sounds great.

But a few months ago, she seemed incredibly on angst and embarrassed. She seemed incredibly unsettled and clamored. But time, and a retreat into the busying sands of her actual job helped reshape the ordeal and reimagine her truth.

Snoop has since apologized on the "Red Table Talk" with Jada, Mama Adrienne, and Willow. 

