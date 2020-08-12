Generation Now Celebrates Jack Harlow Making The 2020 XXL Freshman Class

"Our plan is to continue progressing so Jack can go down in history as one of the greats."

(AllHipHop News) 2020 has definitely been a breakout year for Jack Harlow. The Kentucky native saw his single "Whats Poppin" peak at #2 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart. A remix of the hit included contributions from DaBaby, Tory Lanez, and Lil Wayne.

Harlow is also one of the twelve artists chosen for this year's XXL Freshman Class cover. He joins Lil Uzi Vert as the second act under the Generation Now label to make the magazine's annual issue that highlights rising rappers.

Generation Now is owned by DJ Drama, Don Cannon, and Lake Show. Its roster also includes Seddy Hendrinx, Killumantii, and Carvena. The Atlantic Records-backed indie imprint is celebrating Harlow's selection as an XXL Freshman.

"Jack's success is much deserved," states Lake Show. "This couldn't have happened to a better person. Our plan is to continue progressing so Jack can go down in history as one of the greats."

Don Cannon adds, "Our label is the home of who and what's next. We continue to strive to be the culture creators, innovators, and game-changers in the music industry. Our roster is exactly that."

The 2020 XXL Freshman Class also features NLE Choppa, Mulatto, Lil Keed, Chika, Polo G, Lil Tjay, Fivio Foreign, Calboy, Rod Wave, Baby Keem, and 24kGoldn. The late Pop Smoke earned special posthumous recognition from the publication as well.