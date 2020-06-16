AllHipHop
George Floyd's Six-Year-Old Thanks Kanye For College Funds

AllHipHop Staff

George Floyd's little daughter publicly thanked rap star Kanye West for his two-million-dollar donation towards her future education.

(AllHipHop News) Gianna Floyd, the six-year-old daughter of George Floyd, has thanked Kanye West for paying for her college education.

The hitmaker has promised to fully cover the tuition fees for the daughter of African-American Floyd after the Minnesota resident died at the hands of a police officer last month.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Gianna shared an image that read: "Thank you Kanye West for securing my college education."

"Thank You Kanye, Because of You I Will have a college Education..." she added in the caption. "Mommy and I are so thankful for you and your family."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CBdb2-IHLIm/

She also tagged Kanye's wife, Kim Kardashian, while adding the "#JusticeForGeorgeFloyd" hashtag.

Kanye has also stepped up and donated a total of $2 million to date to Floyd's family, and the relatives of fellow slain African-Americans Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery, to help with legal fees as they fight for justice for their loved ones.

Following the donations, the Yeezy entrepreneur made a surprise appearance at a Justice for George Floyd rally in Chicago earlier this month, with representatives from Good Kids Mad City, who organized the event, telling USA Today that West called them and said he wanted to join the protest.

