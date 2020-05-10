George Watsky Shatters Record For Longest Freestyle

Previously set in 2016, Greg Watsky, breaks the record for > longest rap freestyle while in his bathroom.

(AllHipHop News) Have you ever stayed awake for 33 hours, 33 minutes, and 33 seconds? Even if I were running on energy drinks all day, I’d tap out eventually.

For San Francisco’s, George Watsky, he not only kept his eyes open, but he also freestyled for that amount of time; breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest continuous rap performance.

Equipped with nothing but his microphone, water and strawberry smoothies (for nutritional purposes I assume), Watsky voluntarily held himself hostage in his bathroom to drop his lengthy freestyle.

His new record surpassed the previous one by nearly 8 hours. Former record holder, Pablo Alvarez, set his record in 2016; clocking in at just under 26 hours.

