AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

George Watsky Shatters Record For Longest Freestyle

Maria Myraine

Previously set in 2016, Greg Watsky, breaks the record for > longest rap freestyle while in his bathroom.

(AllHipHop News) Have you ever stayed awake for 33 hours, 33 minutes, and 33 seconds? Even if I were running on energy drinks all day, I’d tap out eventually.

For San Francisco’s, George Watsky, he not only kept his eyes open, but he also freestyled for that amount of time; breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest continuous rap performance.

Equipped with nothing but his microphone, water and strawberry smoothies (for nutritional purposes I assume), Watsky voluntarily held himself hostage in his bathroom to drop his lengthy freestyle.

His new record surpassed the previous one by nearly 8 hours. Former record holder, Pablo Alvarez, set his record in 2016; clocking in at just under 26 hours.

Check out AllHipHop.com's Q&A with the rapper.

===

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

EXCLUSIVE: Rapper Kodak Black Files Emergency Motion After Latest Prison Assault

Kodak Black's lawyer just filed a motion claiming the rapper has been unjustly sentenced to a maximum-security prison, which houses some of the most dangerous offenders in the world.

AllHipHop Staff

by

illseed

Tekashi 6ix9ine Kisses Dog While Girls Twerk In New Video "GOOBA"

Tekashi 6ix9ine is officially back in the music business with the release of his brand new video "Gooba" today.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Horlax001

Taxstone Calls 6ix9ine Out For "Flipping"

Taxstone is calling out all snitches from prison and has some words for 6ix9ine.

Maria Myraine

by

illseed

Boyz II Men Honor Moms With Tender Virtual Performance On SNL Finale

Boyz II Men ended SNL with a tribute to all of the mothers celebrating their special day today (May 10th).

AllHipHop Staff

Jay-Z, Yo Gotti & Meek Mill Pressure Georgia Governor Over Ahmaud Abery Murder

Rap star Jay-Z and a group of Roc Nation are stepping up to put pressure of officials in the state of Georgia over the savage murder of jogger Ahmaud Arbery.

AllHipHop Staff

Who Won? Erykah Badu & Jill Scott Face Off in “Verzuz” Battle on IG Live

Another one for the books! "Verzuz" put Jill Scott and Erykah Badu in the hot seat for the latest battle.

Maria Myraine

by

viavili.com

2 Chainz Returns With "The Most Expensivest"

The "Most Expensivest" is back for a third season this May with host, 2 Chainz.

Maria Myraine

by

viavili.com

R. Kelly Fighting Desperately For Freedom With Latest Filing

R. Kelly's lawyers claim the singer does not have the capacity to harass any of the Jane Doe's who are planning to testify against him as he continues to try and get out of prison over the coronavirus.

AllHipHop Staff

by

viavili.com

50 Cent Shows Emotion Over Strained Relationship With His Son

50 Cent says fame and fortune cost him his relationship with his oldest son Marquise.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Her By She72

Lauryn Hill Sends Love To Temple's 2020 Graduating Class

Lauryn Hill wrote a super dope message to inspire the graduating class of 2020 at Temple University.

Kershaw St. Jawnson