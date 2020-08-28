AllHipHop
Giveon Covers D'Angelo’s "Untitled (How Does It Feel)" For Spotify's "Are & Be" Singles

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Jhené Aiko, Kehlani, and PartyNextDoor are listed as the most-streamed R&B artists on the platform.

(AllHipHop News) Spotify is shining a spotlight on the Rhythm and Blues genre. The music industry giant reported the number of plays for R&B tracks doubled on the streamer in the past three years.

As a result of the rising interest in R&B, Spotify is presenting a newly redesigned flagship playlist called "Are & Be." California-bred singer/songwriter Giveon is the current cover artist for the collection.

In addition, Giveon released the first "Are & Be" Spotify Singles. The Epic recording artist reworked his song "Like I Want You" and presented his own rendition of D'Angelo’s classic "Untitled (How Does It Feel)" from 2000's Voodoo album.

"Really excited to share this version of 'Like I Want You.' It’s a very personal piece, so stripping it down allows the vocal to be the star of the show," says Giveon. "Also, covering an R&B classic is the icing on the cake. Working on these two songs were a beautiful time for me."

Spotify also unveiled its lists of most-streamed "Are & Be" songs and artists as of August 2020. Mahalia's "What You Did" featuring Ella Mai was named the Top R&B song. Jhené Aiko was the overall most-streamed R&B artist. PartyNextDoor was the most-streamed male R&B artist.

Stream the "Are & B" playlist on Spotify. Stream the Spotify Singles: Complete Collection on Spotify. Check out the lists of Spotify's top-streamed R&B songs and artists below.

Are&Be_Playlist_Cover_Giveon_081720_7

Top 5 Streamed "Are & Be" Songs 

  1. What You Did - Mahalia feat. Ella Mai
  2. The Take - Tory Lanez feat. Chris Brown
  3. All Me - Kehlani feat. Keyshia Cole
  4. B.S. - Jhené Aiko feat. H.E.R.
  5. BELIEVE IT - PartyNextDoor & Rihanna

Top 5 Streamed Artists In "Are & Be"

  1. Jhené Aiko
  2. Kehlani
  3. PartyNextDoor
  4. H.E.R.
  5. Summer Walker

Top 5 Streamed Female Artists In "Are & Be"

  1. Jhené Aiko
  2. Kehlani
  3. H.E.R.
  4. Summer Walker
  5. Alicia Keys

Top 5 Streamed Male Artists In "Are & Be"

  1. PartyNextDoor
  2. Tory Lanez
  3. The Weeknd
  4. Usher
  5. Dvsn
