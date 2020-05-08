Good News...Tupac Shakur Got His Unemployment Check

A guy named Tupac Shakur is happy because he finally received an unemployment check after a spat with the governor.

(AllHipHop News) Tupac Shakur can finally breathe a sigh of relief, now that he has received his unemployment check.

A pretty bizarre incident unfolded earlier this month when Kentucky's Governor Andy Beshear made a public announcement claiming the unemployment system was being abused.

He made the accusations after learning about a claim filed in the name of Tupac Shakur and assumed the application was fraudulent.

As it turns out, Tupac Shakur was an actual is an actual person, who claimed he was being unfairly oppressed and targeted.

Governor Beshea eventually issued an apology to Tupac, who accepted.

According to the WHAS11, Tupac's benefit claim came through this week, granting the former cook some much-needed financial relief.

Tupac Shakur is among the 20.5 million Americans who have lost their job, and/or filed for unemployment benefits due to the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.