Google Ordered To Turn Over Jussie Smollett's Data To A Special Prosecutor

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
by

The actor is facing the possibility of having to go to trial.

(AllHipHop News) A year ago, the country was wrapped up in the story of Jussie Smollett allegedly being a victim of a racist and homophobic assault. The Chicago Police Department later arrested the former Empire star for filing a false police report.

Those charges were eventually dropped, but that did not end the news-worthy content connected to the situation. The city of Chicago filed a lawsuit against Smollett in an attempt to recover over $130,000 for the cost of the hate crime investigation.

In addition, a special prosecutor, Dan K. Webb, was assigned to investigate State Attorney Kim Foxx's decision to not pursue the case against Smollett. According to reports, an Illinois judge ordered Google to turn over 12 months of Smollett's personal electronic data to the special prosecutor.

Webb will have access to Smollett's search history, photographs, files, and geolocation from November 2018 to November 2019. The Chicago PD's search warrant also demanded all files and emails associated with his manager, Frank Gatson.

Smollett has maintained he did not orchestrate a fake attack in January 2019, and he accused law enforcement of disseminating “false and misleading information" to the public. The 37-year-old actor filed a countersuit against the city of Chicago in November.

