Gorilla Zoe Busted For Bringing A Gun To Miami International Airport

(AllHipHop News) Rapper Gorilla Zoe landed in hot water at an airport in Miami last night after he was busted with a gun.

TSA screeners at Miami International Airport called the cops on Zoe after they found a loaded .380 caliber pistol inside of his carry-on bag.

According to TMZ.com, the rapper has an expired license to carry a concealed firearm, which could explain why the gun was in his bag.

Gorilla Zoe was arrested on the spot, and he was eventually released on a $500 bond.

In November, the rapper was busted in Florida for beating up his girlfriend. Those charges were dropped in December.