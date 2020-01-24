AllHipHop
Griselda Performs "Dr. Bird's" On 'The Tonight Show'

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
by

Watch the NY trio take over the NBC Studios stage.

(AllHipHop News) There was a recent discussion happening in Hip Hop about which rap collective ruled 2019. Buffalo-bred Griselda was among the crews to get mentioned in that conversation.

Benny The Butcher, Westside Gunn, and Conway The Machine garnered a lot of attention last year with the WWCD album. This week, the three New Yorkers displayed their talents to a national television audience.

WWCD
WWCD Cover Art

Griselda stopped by NBC's late-night program The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday. Westside Gunn, Conway, and Benny ran through the WWCD track "Dr. Bird's."

WWCD (What Would Chine Gun Do?) was dedicated to Benny The Butcher's half-brother and Westside Gunn's first cousin Chine Gunn. The man also known as Machine Gunn Black was murdered in Buffalo during the group's early days. 

