Griselda Signs First Female Rapper Armani Caesar

Westside Gunn welcomes "The Nasty Song" creator to the label.

(AllHipHop News) The Buffalo-based record company/crew known as Griselda had a hell of a 2019. Last year, Hip Hop heads praised Westside Gunn, Conway, Benny The Butcher, and Daringer for the WWCD album.

It appears Griselda will continue to expand their brand in 2020. Westside Gunn announced fellow Buffalo representative, Armani Caesar, was recently signed as the first female artist on the label.

Gunn wrote on IG:

Newest Member of GRISELDA it was All about timing this was over a decade in the making she’s a hustler, she comes from the same streets as US and actually started with us Were about to get busy So I want EVERYBODY to follow her and Support her I’m taking her to Alchemist right now we’re not waiting lol.... Also imagine somebody with Bars, can turn up on these hoes and look as beautiful as this 🤷🏽‍♂️ it’s a new day #GXFR #BUFFALOKIDS #vetements #ArmaniCeasar #FOLLOW #2020FIRM #JUSTDONGANG

Caesar posted on her verified IG page:

It’s Official 🎉 @westsidegunn bro I can’t wait to show the ppl what we got in store! I’m even happier cuz I really get to do this with the Home team! 💪🏾It’s up and it’s mfkin STUCK🚀 #BuffaloKids #GriseldaSh*t

At the moment, Armani Ceasar has 259,000 Instagram followers. Her YouTube channel hosts 17 videos with 2,000 subscribers and around 180,000 total views on the platform. The New York performer has presented records such as "Run Me A Check," "Big Ole Bag," "Candy Lady," and "The Nasty Song."