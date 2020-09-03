AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Gucci Mane And Foogiano Sued Over Deadly Shooting

AllHipHop Staff

Rap star Gucci Mane is being dragged into a wrongful death lawsuit stemming from the death of two people at a Foogiano concert.

(AllHipHop News) Rappers Gucci Mane and Foogiano have been named in a wrongful death lawsuit over a fatal shooting during a concert at a South Carolina nightclub

The administrator for the estate of Mykala Bell, a 23-year-old woman who was fatally shot during the concert, filed the lawsuit in Greenville County last week, editors at The Greenville News reported.

According to legal papers, the mother of two was standing near the stage when gunfire broke out in the early hours of July 5th at Lavish Lounge where Foogiano was performing.

Security guard Clarence Sterling Johnson, 51, was also killed and eight others were injured.

Police charged Jarquez Kezavion Cooper, 22, in the shooting and said it appeared to be gang-related.

The new lawsuit alleges Foogiano, real name Kwame Brown, and attendees who came with him were not patted down before they entered the club and were allowed in with "deadly weapons."

The lawsuit adds that Gucci, real name Radric Delantic Davis, was "believed to be" a promoter associated with the performance, though it did not say whether he was present at the event.

Cooper is also named, as well as the club's operating company, its owner and nearly a dozen other unspecified "owners, managers, operators, independent contractors, and/or security companies" accused of negligence for failing to provide adequate surveillance and security, and "permitting criminal activity," among other allegations.

In a video posted to his Instagram feed shortly after the incident occurred, Foogiano, best known for hits "Molly (Baby Mama)" and "Finesser," insisted the shooting, "ain't my fault. I don't promote violence."

I understand y'all in pain y'all hurting... but y'all just got to look to the situation," he said in the clip. "I ain't going to blame myself for something I didn't cause."

Neither star has publicly responded to the filing as yet.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

T.I. To Deliver Keynote At Southern University Law Center

Rapper T.I. has been tapped as the highlight of a two-day virtual entertainment and sports symposium taking place this month.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

Thefresh

Public Enemy Recruits George Clinton, Run-DMC, Ice-T, Nas & More For 'WYGDWTGGD?' Album

Check out the full tracklist for the Hip Hop legends' new studio LP.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Tyler Perry Reaches Billionaire Status

The man once dismissed by Hollywood is one of the richest Black people on the planet.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

ariezblog

Kanye West Is The Highest Paid Male Celebrity In The World

Rap star Kanye West has gone from being $52 million in debt to being the world's richest entertainer in the world this year.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Thefresh

Kanye West Explains How Yeezy Sales Funded "Sunday Service"

Kanye West shelled out an incredible amount of money to promote and market his legendary "Sunday Service" gospel shows.

AllHipHop Staff

Akon Welcomes Refugees To His Real Life Wakanda

Akon is hoping his real-life Wakanda will be a refuge from racial injustice around the world.

AllHipHop Staff

John Legend, Toni Braxton, Teyana Taylor Ari Lennox & More Curate Playlists For Apple Music's "Soul September"

Some of the biggest names in the genre select their all-time favorite R&B tunes.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Thefresh

"black-ish" Gets Political For Pre-Election Special

"black-ish" will make a statement this October in a series of specials timed to make an impact for the 2020 election.

AllHipHop Staff

Master P Presents Uncle P's Food Products To Compete With Aunt Jemima & Uncle Ben's

The Louisiana-bred businessman is offering a Black-owned substitute to companies with racially insensitive imagery.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Noname

EXCLUSIVE: Three 6 Mafia's DJ Paul & Juicy J Accuse $uicideboy$ Of Jacking Dozens Of Their Songs

DJ Paul and Juicy J claiming rap duo $uicideboy$ have pillaged their catalog in a lawsuit.

Nolan Strong