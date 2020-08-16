AllHipHop
Gucci Mane And Keyshia Ka'oir Announce First Child Together

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Gucci Mane and his wifey Keyshia are having their first child together!

(AllHipHop News) Almost three years after getting married, Gucci Mane and his wife Keyshia Ka’oir are expecting their first child together.

The Alabama rapper, born Radric Delantic Davis, shared the news with his fans on his Instagram claiming that “Life is Great!”

The proud poppa is about to be a dad again. His first son, according to his autobiography “The Autobiography of Gucci Mane,” was born in 2007 but he did not know about him until he was nine years old.

Now entering into his teenage years, Keitheon and his father seem to have created a relationship. The “Wake Up in the Sky” rapper has visiting rights to his son and pays $10,000 a month in child support after paying a 6 figure back child support claim, according to Yahoo! Finance.

But this new child, he is sure to be there every step of the way.

His announcement was accompanied by an image of Ka’oir in a sexy black strappy lingerie outfit, with a lot of skin peeping out.

His wife shared an image from the same day with a cute little caption that says, “I ain’t athletic but on @laflare1017 D I did gymnastics🤰👼🏽.”

Gucci and Keyshia’s love seems to be so Teflon, we know that this baby will add nothing but joy to their lives.

